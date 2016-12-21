Abstract submission deadline nears

The deadline for the submission of abstracts for oral presentations at next year’s Global Forum on Nicotine (GFN) is January 31, while the deadline for the submission of poster presentations is March 31.

The GFN is due to be held at the Marriott Centrum Hotel, Warsaw, Poland on June 15-17.

The organizers say that the main program, which is scheduled for June 16 and 17, ‘will examine the rapidly developing science in relation to nicotine use and the changing landscape, including policy responses and the influence of different stakeholders in this’.

The program will comprise plenary sessions, symposia, panel discussions and poster presentations – including video posters.

The event will include, on June 15, satellite and side meetings, including one for consumers, organised by the International Network of Nicotine Consumer Organisations. It will include, too, the fourth Michael Russell Memorial Oration.

Meanwhile, the first International Symposium on Nicotine Technology will be held alongside the GFN.

Details of the GFN 2017 are at: https://gfn.net.co/

Information about previous GFNs, including videos, presentations, photographs and reports, are available at https://gfn.net.co/conference-archives .

