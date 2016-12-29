China smoking ban unveiled

China has unveiled draft legislation that would impose a nation-wide ban on tobacco smoking in public places – including some outdoor areas, according to a NextShark story relayed by the TMA.

The draft legislation was unveiled at the Global Conference on Health Promotion in Shanghai on Tuesday by Mao Qun’an of China’s National Health and Family Planning Commission.

It is intended that the legislation would be implemented by the end of 2017.

Those caught smoking in places covered by the draft legislation would be liable to a fine of up to 500 yuan (US$72), while non-compliant businesses would face fines of up to 30,000 yuan (US$ 4,300) and risk losing their operating licenses.

