Jury rules in Engle case

A jury in the Eighth Judicial Circuit Court of Florida has ruled in favor of Mary Faricy Pardue in a case against R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co. and Philip Morris USA.

Faricy Pardue’s husband, University of Florida Professor Jack Faricy, passed away from heart disease and COPD in Oct. 1998 at age 67.

The $19.38 million judgement includes nearly $6 million in compensatory damages and $13.5 million in punitive damages in the Engle progeny tobacco-related case.

Category: Breaking News, Litigation