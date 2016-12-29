New Year quit quest in Ireland

Action on Smoking and Health (ASH) Ireland has called on smokers to consider quitting their habit in the New Year, according to a story in the Irish Examiner.

ASH was quoted as saying that while the number of smokers had fallen in Ireland, 5,900 tobacco users died in 2016. There was no mention of how many of these tobacco users died of tobacco-related diseases.

“The new year is a good time for people to consider quitting smoking and I encourage them to do so,” said Dr. Patrick Doorley, chairman of ASH Ireland. “Many people quit for good at this time each year.

“For most people they will make a number of attempts before finally quitting – so I would encourage those who have tried before to try again.”

ASH Ireland said that a 20-a-day smoker spends more than €4,000 on cigarettes each year.

And Doorley added that the cost to Irish society of smoking was “quite significant”. Smoking cost the state more than €1.6 billion annually, with €506 million being spent on direct healthcare costs.

“Quitting is all positive – there are no downsides,” he said.

“As nicotine is addictive smokers must be determined to quit – and thousands of people manage to do so each year,” he added.

Share this: Email

Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Google

Print



Related

Category: Breaking News