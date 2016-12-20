Reynolds to lead STG North America

General Cigar, Cigars International, STG Lane and STG Canada will intensify their collaboration on Jan. 1.

Craig Reynolds, executive vice president for Scandinavian Tobacco Group in North America, will lead the North American cluster.

“We are leading in handmade cigars, pipe tobacco and fine cut in the U.S. In every one of our business entities, we have specialized in bringing either handmade cigars or pipe tobacco and fine cut to specific customer segments,” says Reynolds.

“Advancing our collaboration between entities allow us to bring products from across our tobacco categories to all our customers. We believe that this will benefit our customers and drive further growth for our business in the U.S..”

“Craig Reynolds has successfully led our entire global handmade cigars business,” says Niels Frederiksen, CEO of Scandinavian Tobacco Group. “Today, the handmade cigar category is a growth engine in our business and accounts for more than one-fourth of our net sales and profit. We want to reinforce this development by extending Craig Reynolds’ leadership to our entire North American business.”

General Cigars holds a leading position in the U.S. market for handmade cigars. Cigars International has built a market-leading position in online and catalogue sales of handmade cigars and pipe tobacco to consumers in the U.S. STG Lane is the leading manufacturer of fine cut and traditional pipe tobacco in the U.S. STG Canada is leading in cigars and pipe tobacco in Canada.

The four entities continue to be run as separate, stand-alone businesses.

