Starting the year with a ban

Malta will be marking the start of 2017 with a ban on smoking and vaping in private cars when people under the age of 16 are present, according to a story in The Times of Malta.

‘Children are at particular risk from the effects of passive smoking because they have an increased risk of developing chest infections during their first five years,’ the Health Ministry was quoted as saying.

‘Babies who are exposed to cigarette smoke are also at a greater risk of sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS), which is also known as cot death.’

The ministry said also that smoke made children more vulnerable to ear infections and asthma.

Levels of toxins from smoking in cars could reach high counts very quickly, it added.

The ban, it was reported, will apply to ‘all tobacco products’ and electronic cigarettes.

Drivers will be held responsible for violations and be liable to a fine of €50, but passengers caught smoking in a car in the presence of minors will also be liable to a fine of €50.

Smoking was banned in all enclosed public spaces in Malta in April 2004.

