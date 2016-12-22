Tax Stamp Forum workshop in place

The pre-conference workshop at the Tax Stamp Forum in Berlin, Germany, next year is scheduled to examine what are the necessary steps in introducing a modern tax stamp program.

The forum is due to be held at the Hilton Hotel Berlin on January 30-February 1.

The pre-conference workshop, the organizers said, would provide attendees with a ‘multi-dimensional overview’ of what it takes to establish or upgrade a tax stamp program, including its integration into secure track and trace systems.

‘It will cover both strategic and practical aspects, as well as the essential components and methodologies related to implementing such programs,’ they said. ‘Its focus will be primarily from the government perspective in terms of what tax administrations need to do to establish a modern-day program.’

The workshop will be run by Sovereign Border Solutions (SBS) of South Africa. SBS advises governments and industries on secure supply chain strategies as well as customs, excise and border management practices. SBS MD, Michael Eads, is one of the experts appointed by the EU Commission to look at the traceability and authentication requirements of the EU’s Tobacco Products Directive.

Meanwhile, the organizers said that the first day of the conference would be dedicated to ‘exploring the bigger picture, discussing the principal drivers behind government policy and regulation as well as best practice in developing and enforcing tax stamp programs’.

They said that day two would take ‘a more in-depth view of the specific authentication and supply chain security solutions available, as well as the practical implementation of these in tax stamp programs around the world’.

More information is at: https://www.reconnaissance.net/tax-stamp-forum/programme/workshop/

Category: Breaking News