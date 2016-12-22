Vapor law symposium

| December 22, 2016

Azim Chowdhury

Keller and Heckman will present a vapor law symposium in Washington, D.C. on Feb, 2- 3.

This two-day seminar will offer manufacturers, distributors and brand managers a comprehensive understanding of the compliance challenges e-liquid companies face in 2017.

Keller and Heckman Partner, Azim Chowdhury will be offering a complimentary webinar today, Thursday, Dec. 22, at 8 pm EST.

The workshop will offer insight and perspective on the following topics:

  • Understanding Deeming and Tobacco Control Act requirements, including Ingredient Reports
  • Updates on the pending FDA litigation in Indiana and other plaintiffs
  • E-liquid companies best practices going forward
  • Protecting Intellectual Property and ways to license it
  • How to protect yourself from litigation
  • Global world overview, including updates from Europe, China, Asia, Canada, Russia, Ukraine, and the Middle East
  • New labeling requirements internationally
  • Detailed overview of the Premarket Tobacco Product Application process
  • Special guest speaker from Nerudia, leaders in EU and TPD registration

Click here for more information on the symposium

Click here to register for the webinar

Category: Breaking News, Vapor

Comments are closed.

«
»