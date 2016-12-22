Zanders names marketing manager

Tobias Mueller is the new marketing manager at Zanders, a German manufacturer of specialty papers and boards for labels, packaging and graphical applications.

Previously, Mueller led the strategy and online marketing units as a partner in the marketing agency Ziegs Plus Mueller.

Founded by Johann Wilhelm Zanders in Bergisch Gladbach in 1829, Zanders still operates the Gohrsmuehle paper mill today with around 480 employees.

Its product range includes high-gloss finished label papers and premium board grades forming part of the traditional Chromolux brand, as well as the superb Zanpaper assortment which provides grades with a particularly smooth and natural surface respectively.

Category: Breaking News, People