Altria to discuss results

Altria Group is due to host a live audio webcast from 09.00 Eastern Time on February 1 to discuss its 2016 fourth-quarter and full-year business results, which will have been issued through a press release about 07.00 the same day.

During the webcast, chairman, CEO and president, Marty Barrington, and CFO, Billy Gifford, will discuss the results and answer questions from the investment community and news media.

The webcast, which will be in a listen-only mode, can be accessed at altria.com or through the Altria Investor App.

Pre-event registration is necessary and directions are posted at www.altria.com/webcasts.

An archived copy of the webcast will be available on altria.com or through the Altria Investor App. The free app is available for download at www.altria.com/irapp or through the Apple App Store or Google Play.

