An Irish cigar in the making

A businessman who is growing tobacco in Ireland is hoping that cigars made from his leaf will be on sale next year, according to a story by Declan O’Brien for the Irish Independent.

Harry Everard of Kilsheelan, County Tipperary, has secured a license from the Revenue Commissioners for growing and handling tobacco, and has produced two crops to date, one in 2015 and one in 2016.

While most tobacco, especially cigar tobacco, is grown in warmer climates than Ireland’s, Everard says the crop thrives in Irish conditions.

Indeed, Exclusive Cigar Manufacturers of Ireland (ECMI) in Ballaghaderreen, County Roscommon, have already produced a batch of cigars from Everard’s tobacco that were sampled by industry connoisseurs.

Everard was quoted as saying that the results of those samplings were very positive and had given the project a massive boost.

Not that he ever doubted that tobacco could be grown in Ireland. Although born and reared in England, his great, great, grandfather, Sir Nugent Everard, pioneered the cultivation of the crop at his estate outside Navan, County Meath, in the late 19th century.

Everard said that the crops grown in 2015 and 2016 both did “very well”, but that they were “not without issues”.

“I have proven at this stage that it is possible to grow good quality tobacco in Ireland,” he said. “The challenge now is to make this a viable and feasible business.”

Everard, who managed a chain of 15 bars and restaurants in London before moving to Ireland with his family, maintains that an outlet exists for cigars manufactured in Ireland from home-produced tobacco.

“I feel there is a niche market out there, especially among the Irish abroad, for a quality cigar made with Irish tobacco,” he said.

“I would like to think we will supply our first cigars to this market by mid-2018.”

The full story is at: http://www.independent.ie/business/farming/tillage/tipp-farmer-with-ambitions-to-produce-premium-cigars-from-tobacco-grown-in-ireland-35353881.html

Share this: Email

Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Google

Print



Related

Category: Breaking News