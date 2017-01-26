Call for paper abstracts

CORESTA is calling for the submission of abstracts of papers intended for presentation at this year’s Joint Study Group meetings.

The Smoke Science and Product Technology (SSPT) meeting is due to be held at Kitzbühel, Austria, on October 8-12.

And the Agronomy & Leaf Integrity and Phytopathology & Genetics (AP) meeting is scheduled to be held at Santa Cruz do Sul, Brazil, on October 22-26.

The invitation for abstract submissions is being made through the CORESTA website at www.coresta.org, and will be made also through the official meeting websites in the near future.

SSPT abstracts can be submitted directly at: https://www.coresta.org/events/smoke-techno-joint-study-groups-meeting-sspt2017-30439.html.

And AP abstracts can be submitted directly at: https://www.coresta.org/events/agro-phyto-joint-study-groups-meeting-ap2017-30440.html.

The deadline for the submission of abstracts is May 19.

Authors will receive an immediate receipt message by e-mail to confirm successful submission of their abstract.

They will be informed of the CORESTA Reading Committee’s selection towards the end of June.

