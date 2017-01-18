Cambodian manufacturer breaks with Imperial

Usine de Tabac du Cambodge has severed ties with Imperial Brands, ending a three-year business relationship, reports The Phnom Penh Post.

The Cambodian company manufactured Imperial’s Fine brand in Cambodia. Production will now be fully handled by Imperial Tobacco’s Huotraco International subsidiary.

Guillaume Dubois, market manager for Huotraco, said that the end of the partnership with UTC would not hamper the brand name or disrupt availability of the product.

“This will not affect the quality level of Fine cigarettes in Cambodia,” he said, noting that Imperial Tobacco, which is the fourth-largest tobacco company in the world, had a sizeable market share in the Kingdom.

Imperial “will continue to operate in Cambodia as before and there is no change in our strategy to continue to invest in Cambodia to develop our brands,” he said.

Huotraco also distributes other Imperial tobacco products such as Gauloises, Davidoff, West, Gitanes, L&B, Rizla and Drum.

Category: Breaking News