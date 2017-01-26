Cortès buys ECMI

Cortès has agreed to acquire ECMI, a cigar business in Ireland.

ECMI has shown considerable volume growth and will benefit from the expertise and size of J. Cortès. As part of the group, it will be better equipped to overcome the challenges, such as the new EU Tobacco Product Directive.

“We believe that the new group will be stronger in relation to our suppliers, adherence to legislation and the markets,” says Fred Vandermarliere, CEO of J. Cortès

Vandermarliere has taken over as managing director from Aoife O’Dowd.

Aoife will take up a new role as key account manager for ECMI’s private labels and she will have an active role in the further sales growth of the J. Cortès group of companies.

The ECMI management team will remain in place and will be supported by Jos Breemans who acts on behalf of J. Cortés as general manager to create a smooth transition of the ownership.

