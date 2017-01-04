FDA battery safety workshop

The US Food and Drug Administration plans to host a two-day public workshop on battery safety concerns.

The workshop is due to be held on April 19-20 at Silver Spring, Maryland.

It will attempt to ‘gather information and stimulate discussion on battery safety concerns (overheating, fires, explosions, etc.), reducing the risk of incidents, and design parameters related to electronic nicotine delivery systems (ENDS), including e-cigarettes,’ according to a note issued by the FDA’s Center for Tobacco Products.

‘Presentations and panelists will discuss substantive scientific information relating to hazards and risks associated with the use of batteries in ENDS.

‘The FDA also plans to collect information on how these safety hazards and risks are communicated to consumers.

‘A public comment session will be held on April 20, 2017, during which the FDA will accept oral comments.

‘The workshop also will be webcast live, with transcripts posted on the FDA website after the event.’

The note said that a public docket had been established to receive written comments to gather information on hazards and risks associated with the use of batteries in ENDS.

‘Comments submitted via Docket FDA-2016-N-4232 on regulations.gov or by mail to the FDA address listed in the Federal Register notice will be accepted until May 22, 2017,’ the note said.

‘Furthermore, those interested in an informal meeting with the FDA to discuss any of these ENDS battery safety topics are welcome to contact FDA directly at any time.’

Key Dates:

The deadline to register to attend or request to speak during the public comment session is March 17.

The date successful registrants will receive registration confirmation is March 21.

• And the deadline to submit public comments is May 22.

