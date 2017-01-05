Kochar to lead hologram group

The International Hologram Manufacturers Association (IHMA) has appointed Manoj Kochar to the position of chairman.

The founder and director of India-based Holoflex, Kochar will join current board members XiaoDong Liu, founder and CEO of Henan Province Wellking Technologies Co., in China; and Nuray Yilmaz of Turkey’s MTM Bilisim Arge Yazilim ve Guvenlik Teknolojileri San Ticaret.

Rohit Mistry of Holographic Security Marking Systems will remain as the IHMA’s Asia regional representative while Diana Newcombe of Pacific Holographics and Umendra Gupta of Holostik will cover the North America and the ASPA regions respectively.

The EU and European Free Trade Association (EFTA) will be represented by OpSec Security Group’s Paul Dunn, and Corinne Murcia Giudcelli from SURYS. System Intelligence Products’ Goran Milinovic remains as the Eastern Europe/Former Soviet Union and CIS representative.

“The IHMA is committed more than ever to promote the interests of the hologram industry and to provide valuable support and guidance to its members,” said Kochar.

“We see continuing growth this year for the technology, particularly in the China and East European markets, so having strong representation in those areas will secure new members and commercial opportunities.

“Elsewhere, hologram innovation continues to flourish, and it’s encouraging to see new ideas being generated by both established players and companies new to the arena.”

The IHMA comprises 100 of the world’s leading hologram companies and includes producers and converters of holograms for banknote security, anti-counterfeiting, brand protection, packaging, graphics and other commercial applications.

