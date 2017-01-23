KT&G to be at TFWA event

The organizers report that preparations for the TFWA Asia Pacific Exhibition & Conference are well under way.

The event is scheduled to be held in Singapore on May 7-11.

‘TFWA Asia Pacific Exhibition & Conference is once again shaping up to be a must visit event for all those with an interest in the duty free and travel retail sector in this dynamic region, said a press note issued by the organizers.

‘Last year exhibitor numbers were up nine percent, while visitor numbers rose by 12 percent, and this year the exhibition is expected to be equally as successful.’

“When it comes to looking for growth and opportunity, all eyes have been on Asia for many years,” said TFWA president Erik Juul-Mortensen.

“In 2015, two of the top three countries for sales were in Asia and an impressive six out of the top ten.

“There is no doubt that Asia will have maintained its dominant position in 2016. In the first quarter of 2016, while some regions were experiencing a fall in sales, Asia Pacific saw growth of five percent.”

KT&G, which has put a lot emphasis on non-domestic sales in recent years, is said to be one of the top returning corporations.

More information is at: www.TFWA.com.

Category: Breaking News