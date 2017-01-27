PMI to webcast results

Philip Morris International is scheduled to host a live audio webcast at www.pmi.com/webcasts from 09.00 Eastern Time on February 2 to discuss its 2016 fourth-quarter and full-year results, which will be issued about 07.00 the same day.

During the webcast, which will be in listen-only mode, CEO André Calantzopoulos (pictured) will discuss the company’s results and its outlook for 2017, and, with CFO Jacek Olczak, answer questions from the investment community and news media.

The audio webcast can be accessed also on iOS or Android devices by downloading PMI’s free Investor Relations Mobile Application at www.pmi.com/irapp.

An archived copy of the webcast will be available until 17.00 on March 3 at www.pmi.com/webcasts.

Slides and script will be available at www.pmi.com/earnings.

Category: Breaking News