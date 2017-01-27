President intervenes

Malawi’s President, Peter Mutharika, has fired the country’s Tobacco Control Commission (TCC) CEO Dr Albert Changaya, according to a story in The Nyasa Times.

No reason was given for the move, though Changaya was said to have been redeployed to the ministry of Agriculture, Irrigation and Water Development.

Meanwhile, David Luka, who had deputized for Changaya at the TCC, has taken over as acting CEO.

Mutharika recently vowed that Malawi would keep supporting its tobacco industry, the mainstay of the economy, despite the activities of the anti-smoking lobby.

Tobacco accounts for more than 60 percent of Malawi’s total exports and contributes about 10 percent of its gross domestic product.

