Universal CFO on medical leave

Universal Corp.’s senior vice president and chief financial officer, David C. Moore, will be on a temporary medical leave of absence, effective immediately.

During the absence, other Universal executive officers will assume Moore’s management duties while remaining in their current positions. George C. Freeman III, chairman, president, and CEO, will also act as the company’s principal financial officer.

Headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, Universal Corp. is the world’s leading global leaf tobacco supplier and conducts business in more than 30 countries. Its revenues for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2016, were $2.1 billion.

