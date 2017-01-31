Universal results webcast
Universal Corporation is due to webcast a conference call at www.universalcorp.com from 17.00 Eastern Time on February 7 following the release of its results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2017 after market close on that date.
The conference call, which will be in listen-only mode, will be hosted by Candace C. Formacek, vice president and treasurer.
A replay of the webcast will be available at www.universalcorp.com until May 6.
And a taped replay of the call will be available from 20.30 on February 7 through February 21 at (855) 859-2056, telephone replay identification number 63971570.
