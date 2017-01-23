Vaglietti to lead Goebel

Goebel Schneid- und Wickelsysteme has appointed Daniele Vaglietti to the position of CEO. He will remain CEO of Goebel’s parent company, IMS Deltamatic.

Vaglietti succeeds Roberta Ghilardi in her responsibility for administration and finance. Together with Hans-Peter Bauer, managing director operations, and Harald Knechtel, managing director sales and marketing, he will form the new management team.

After completing a degree in mechanical engineering, Vaglietti started his career as design manager in IMS Deltamatic’s Slitter and Rewinder department. In 2005, Vaglietti moved to the group’s American subsidiary, Kasper Machine Co., where he began working as technical manager.

He was then able to consolidate this experiences in his role as a program manager, following the group’s acquisitions. In 2009, he was promoted operations director and subsequently became business strategy director in 2014.

In January 2015, he was appointed CEO of IMS Deltamatic.

“I am looking forward to this new chapter in my career and to deepen our German-Italian relationship,” said Vaglietti. “Together with my valued colleagues Dr. Bauer and Mr. Knechtel, we will aspire to strengthen our brand Goebel IMS, achieve further growth and drive the future expansion of our company. I am convinced that 2017 will be a successful year for Goebel IMS and the group.”

Goebel is a manufacturer of innovative slitting and winding solutions for paper and board, film, tobacco paper, alufoil and aseptic packaging and other special materials. The range of products include slitter rewinders and winding machines as well as special machinery for the production and converting of web materials.

Category: Breaking News, People