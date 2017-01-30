Vape Expo Poland dedicated to TPD

From March 4-5, vapor industry professionals will convene in Warsaw at the Vape Expo Poland.

In addition to learning about the latest products and services at the exhibition, they will discuss issues related to the EU’s revised Tobacco Product Directive (TPD2).

Topics covered include:

The newly regulated market: how regulations affect business, consumers and how companies can reduce the negative impact of laws

How TPD regulations impact products and how players can speed up innovative processes in their company according to TPD

How foreign companies can enter the European markets in a cost-effective manner

