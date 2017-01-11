Vapor law symposium
Keller and Heckman will present a vapor law symposium in Washington, D.C. on Feb, 2- 3.
This two-day seminar will offer manufacturers, distributors and brand managers a comprehensive understanding of the compliance challenges e-liquid companies face in 2017.
The workshop will offer insight and perspective on the following topics:
- Understanding Deeming and Tobacco Control Act requirements, including Ingredient Reports
- Updates on the pending FDA litigation in Indiana and other plaintiffs
- E-liquid companies best practices going forward
- Protecting Intellectual Property and ways to license it
- How to protect yourself from litigation
- Global world overview, including updates from Europe, China, Asia, Canada, Russia, Ukraine, and the Middle East
- New labeling requirements internationally
- Detailed overview of the Premarket Tobacco Product Application process
- Special guest speaker from Nerudia, leaders in EU and TPD registration
