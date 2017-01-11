Keller and Heckman will present a vapor law symposium in Washington, D.C. on Feb, 2- 3.

This two-day seminar will offer manufacturers, distributors and brand managers a comprehensive understanding of the compliance challenges e-liquid companies face in 2017.

The workshop will offer insight and perspective on the following topics:

Understanding Deeming and Tobacco Control Act requirements, including Ingredient Reports

Updates on the pending FDA litigation in Indiana and other plaintiffs

E-liquid companies best practices going forward

Protecting Intellectual Property and ways to license it

How to protect yourself from litigation

Global world overview, including updates from Europe, China, Asia, Canada, Russia, Ukraine, and the Middle East

New labeling requirements internationally

Detailed overview of the Premarket Tobacco Product Application process

Special guest speaker from Nerudia, leaders in EU and TPD registration

