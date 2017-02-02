Apple files vaporizer patent

Technology giant Apple has filed a patent application for a vaporizer.

The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office lists on its website a patent application for a new “vaporizer” technology, filed by Apple in July 2016. The application describes a “chamber body” that can hold an unidentified substance to be vaporized or sublimated.

The patent application could possibly be used in the growing marijuana market.

View Apple’s application here >>

Category: Breaking News, Technology, Vapor