Apple files vaporizer patent
The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office lists on its website a patent application for a new “vaporizer” technology, filed by Apple in July 2016. The application describes a “chamber body” that can hold an unidentified substance to be vaporized or sublimated.
The patent application could possibly be used in the growing marijuana market.
