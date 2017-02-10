BAT top employer

British American Tobacco says that it has earned the Top Employer Europe seal of recognition for the seventh consecutive year.

The Company has taken part in the survey, run by the Top Employers Institute, since 2011.

The survey is said to measure the best human resources (HR) practices among employers in Europe.

‘The recognition once again underlines British American Tobacco’s strategy of achieving growth by investing time and energy in its people,’ BAT said in a note posted on its website.

‘British American Tobacco Western Europe is proud to have been certified in all of its 12 participating countries: Belgium, Denmark, Germany, Greece, France, Italy, the Netherlands, Romania, Spain, Switzerland, United Kingdom and Poland.’

“The award recognises the inspiring culture and strong values in our companies across Western Europe,” said Leif Lümkemann, regional head of HR, Western Europe. “It confirms that we are a progressive and leading company for outstanding talent that ambitious people wish to join.”

Meanwhile, David Plink, CEO of the Top Employers Institute, said BAT belonged to an exclusive and renowned global community of top employers.

“The company has been certified as a Top Employer Europe for the seventh consecutive year, positioning themselves among the top employers in the region. They have been certified in 12 countries in Europe. This is a perfect example of an organization that has harmonised its operations in a way which not only benefits its employees but also its operational efficiency on a global scale.”

