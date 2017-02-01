Cigarette tax take drops 

The Philippine government collected less revenue from tobacco products in 2016 due to lower consumption, illicit trade and tax evasion, reports The Philippine Star.

Bureau of Internal Revenue deputy commissioner Nestor Valeroso said collections from tobacco products contributed PHP91.6 billion ($1.84 billion), compared with PHP99.5 billion in 2015.

“There was a reduce in the volume of removal (from factories),” Valeroso was quoted as saying.

Valeroso noted that higher tobacco prices, as well as the implementation of the graphic health warning, helped curb the consumption of tobacco products during the period.

He also cited the impact of smuggling and the use and circulation of fake tax stamps to total revenue collection.

Share this: Email

Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Google

Print



Related

Category: Breaking News, Tax