Crop delayed by rain

The hoped-for early opening of this year’s flue-cured tobacco marketing season hangs in the balance in Zimbabwe because of the ‘incessant rains’ that have fallen across the country, according to a story in The Chronicle.

The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe, tobacco farmers, the Tobacco Industry and Marketing Board (TIMB) and tobacco buyers had recommended that this year’s marketing season opened in the middle of February Last year the season opened on March 30.

TIMB CEO Dr. Andrew Matibiri was said to have told The Chronicle the board had not determined an opening date because most farmers were not ready to sell their crops.

The incessant rains that had fallen across the country had “negatively affected the farmers’ preparedness as far as reaping and curing is concerned”, he said.

Meanwhile, a story in the Herald, also quoting the TIMB, said the heavy rains had resulted in prolonged tobacco curing and false ripening, which was threatening the quality of the crop.

TIMB’s weekly update showed that the rains had caused leaching and water logging problems in tobacco growing areas, and that this had resulted in false ripening.

‘Humid conditions have also prolonged tobacco curing periods,’ the TIMB reportedly said in a statement. ‘Some cases of hail were also reported in Mashonaland West and this can affect yields.’

Farmers have complained too that high humidity is causing mold to appear on cured tobacco.

