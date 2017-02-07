Festival time in Havana

Havana is preparing to host the XIX Habanos Festival, a week-long celebration of the cigar taking in tours of leaf-growing areas, factory visits, a trade show, a seminar, master classes, a sommelier contest, cigar launches and evaluations, awards, a charity auction, and grand social events.

The festival is scheduled to be held from February 27 to March 3.

The H. Upmann brand will be one of the stars of the event with the presentation of its first Gran Reserva Cosecha 2011.

Other stars will the Montecristo brand, which, according to a Habanos SA press note, is incorporating a new product line into its portfolio, and the Quai D’Orsay brand.

The Festival will include tours of plantations in Vuelta Abajo, Pinar del Río, and a tour of the La Corona and H. Upmann factories.

Other highlights will include three evenings of live music from renowned international artists and the finest food in Cuba.

The festival program, which will start with the Trade Fair and Welcome Evening, will also feature master classes and the traditional International ‘Habanosommelier’ contest.

March 1 will see the start of The International Seminar and, later, the Quai D’Orsay Evening in the El Laguito Reception Hall.

Habanos is promising that the Gala Evening on March 3, the grand finale of the festival dedicated to the Montecristo brand, will be full of surprises

The event will conclude with the 2016 Habanos Awards and the traditional Humidors Auction, with all proceeds going to the Cuban Public Health System.

