Imperial fine stands

The Taipei High Administrative Court yesterday upheld a NT$5 million (US$160,800) fine imposed by Taipei City government on a UK-based tobacco company, according to a Focus Taiwan News Channel story.

The fine was imposed on Imperial Tobacco in 2015 for violating the Tobacco Hazards Prevention Act.

Imperial had been found to have invited consumers to try out one of its products, as part of a marketing survey.

Imperial filed an appeal with the Taipei High Administrative Court challenging the fine.

But the court ruled in favor of the Taipei City government after determining that Imperial had violated the provisions of the act.

The ruling can be appealed.

