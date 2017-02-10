Linx ready for Interpack

Linx Printing Technologies is due to showcase its equipment and technologies at this year’s Interpack trade fair in Düsseldorf, Germany, on May 4-10.

In a press note, the company said that the highlights of its exhibit, on stand 11C58, Hall 11, would include the newest technological additions to the company’s continuous ink jet (CIJ) printers and laser coders, and examples from its thermal transfer, thermal inkjet and case coder ranges.

‘The full range of Linx laser coding solutions will be on display including the newly launched Linx CSL10 and CSL30,’ the company said.

‘These new coders have opened up the benefits of laser to more companies and applications.

‘Key benefits are even faster printing speeds over previous models and greater versatility – making the coders ideal for a wider variety of products – along with quicker and easier installation and set-up that help to make laser coding simpler and more accessible.’

Share this: Email

Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Google

Print



Related

Category: Breaking News, Technology