Mizoram factories closed

The Aizawl district authority in the Indian state of Mizoram has ordered the closure of at least five factories producing a local form of tobacco product called tuibur, according to a story in the latest issue of the BBM Bommidala Group newsletter, Tobacco News.

Tuibur is produced by passing smoke, generated by burning tobacco, through water until the liquid turns the color of cognac and has a pungent smell.

This concoction is ‘consumed’ by taking about 5-10 ml of it into the mouth, holding it there for some time, and then spitting it out.

According to official data, 62 percent of women in Mizoram consume tobacco products.

Sixteen percent smoke while the rest use the smokeless tobacco products, khaini or tuibur.

The factories that have been closed are said to be situated along the Lungli stream near the Salem and Republic neighborhoods of the eastern part of Aizawl, the state capital.

They have come under scrutiny following the pollution of water bodies, which is said to be threatening aquatic life.

