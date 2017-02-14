Nicotine dialogues

The Global Forum on Nicotine is organizing a series of public dialogues in the UK.

The organizers say that the format of the events is designed to stimulate discussion and debate, involving the audience, on the often-contentious issue of vaping in public and work places.

The dialogues are due to be held in Leicester on March 21, Liverpool on March 22 and Glasgow on March 23.

Each will start at 14:00 and end by 17:00.

The Leicester event, which is to be hosted by the Leicester City Council Stop Smoking Services, will see Professor Gerry Stimson, programme director of the Global Forum on Nicotine, in the chair, and will include panellists Dr. Konstantinos Farsalinos, of the Onassis Cardiac Surgery Center, Athens; Ruth Tennant, director of Public Health Leicester; Louise Ross, manager of Leicester’s Stop Smoking Services, and Alan Law, a vaper and vaping advocate.

The Liverpool event, which is to be hosted by HIT, will see Pat O’Hare, director of HIT, in the chair, and panellists Farsalinos; Sarah Jakes, secretary of the New Nicotine Alliance; and Dr. Russell Newcombe, research and evaluation manager, User Voice.

The Glasgow event, which is to be hosted by the Centre for Substance Use Research, will see Dr. Delon Human, of Health Diplomats, in the chair, and panellists Farsalinos; Andy Morrison, of the New Nicotine Alliance, Scotland; Dr. Joanna Miler, of the Centre for Substance Use Research; and Robbie Preece, NHSGG&C Health Improvement Lead – Tobacco.

Attendance at the dialogues is free, but those interested in participating are required to register.

