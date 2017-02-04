Norris to lead Altadis USA premium cigars

Tabacalera USA has appointed Rob Norris as general manager of its Altadis USA premium cigar division. He will be based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and report to Javier Estades, the head of Tabacalera USA.

Previously, Norris was the CEO of JR Cigar. Prior to joining JR Cigar, he was the head of sales and trade marketing for Altadis USA.

A new general manager for JR Cigar will be appointed shortly. In the meantime, Wanda Rosella, JR Cigar’s chief financial officer, will be managing the business.

“Rob’s elevation to head Altadis USA reflects his leadership abilities and significant experience gained in the organization over a number of years. Rob brings to this new post a full understanding of the overall premium cigar category,” Estades said.

Tabacalera USA is the U.S. premium cigar division of U.K.-based Imperial Brands.

Category: Breaking News, cigars, People