Paul Doody passes away

Paul Doody, global marketing director at Domino Printing Sciences, passed away on Jan. 11, 2017.

Doody took up the role of global marketing director with Domino in January 2016, drawing on his extensive experience to define and drive effective marketing campaigns.

Doody had a varied and distinguished career that saw him manage European projects at Unilever and take on global marketing responsibilities at Linx Printing Technologies. He brought a wealth of experience to his role at Domino, along with a healthy dose of enthusiasm and creative flair. Doody played a key role in the launch of the Ax-Series, Domino’s ground-breaking new range of CIJ printers, which debuted at PackExpo in November, 2016.

“Although only with Domino for a year, Paul made a huge impact on our business both at a personal and a professional level,” said David Bywater, group product director at Domino Printing Sciences. “We will all miss him as a friend, a colleague and a true marketing professional.”

Category: Breaking News, People