Price down in Karnataka

Tobacco growers in the Indian state of Karnataka had sold 75.06 million kg of flue-cured 115 days into the 2016-17 auction season, according to a story in the latest issue of the BBM Bommidala Group newsletter, Tobacco News.

The Karnataka flue-cured crop is estimated at 95 million kg this season.

Of the total sales so far, 30.08 million kg were said to have been of medium grade, 25.24 million kg of low grade. and 19.74 million kg of bright grade.

The story said that the average price paid for the tobacco offered during the first 115 days of sales was Rs132.86 per kg, which was down by about 1.6 percent from that of the 2015-16 season [presumably also the first 115 days], Rs135.00 per kg.

