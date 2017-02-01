Smart patch being trialled

A California start-up company, Chrono Therapeutics, has developed a smart nicotine patch that is able to deliver to the wearer a high-dose of nicotine more rapidly than is the case with traditional patches, according to a story by Jennifer Passas for PSFK.

The SmartStop patch nicotine delivery system is said to monitor an individual’s activity and cravings so as to deliver nicotine at opportune times.

The effect of this delivery system is to make it easier to quit smoking.

The SmartStop delivered a high-dose of nicotine during three key times of the day, the story said. The first was when the wearer woke up, which was consistent with Chrono’s research that proved that 80 percent of smokers had their first cigarette within 30 minutes of waking.

The second was right before lunch, and the third was in the evening when attending social events could make refusing a cigarette difficult.

The device is made of two parts: a liquid nicotine cartridge that needs to be replaced each day, and a control unit that monitors the release of the nicotine. The control unit contains a Bluetooth chipset, battery and dispensing motor; so the device is, at about 13 mm thick, considerably larger than a standard nicotine patch.

Chrono is reportedly working on a second model that will be about 8 mm thick.

The goal of the SmartStop is to eliminate nicotine dependency within about 10 weeks by gradually reducing the nicotine dosage.

The company has built into the system a way to record cravings, sleep patterns and general activity so that smokers will be able to note any progress they are making.

Before starting the 10-week program, participants can record a video capturing the reasons why they want to quit – a video that, via an app, can be replayed if the participant smokes a cigarette

The app can be linked also to friends and family members.

The SmartStop is currently being trialled in the US and Australia.

