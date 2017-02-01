Smokeless recall

Altria’s U.S. Smokeless Tobacco Company (USSTC) said yesterday it was voluntarily recalling certain of its smokeless tobacco products that had been manufactured at USSTC’s facility in Franklin Park, Illinois.

USSTC said it had notified the US Food and Drug Administration of the recall and was working with federal authorities on this matter.

‘USSTC initiated the recall after receiving eight consumer complaints of foreign metal objects, including sharp metal objects, found in select cans,’ the company said in a note posted on Altria’s website.

‘In each case, the object was visible to the consumer and there have been no reports of consumer injury. Complaints have been received from consumers in Indiana, Texas, North Carolina, Tennessee, Wisconsin and Ohio.

‘The products at issue were manufactured solely in USSTC’s Franklin Park, IL facility and distributed nationally.’

USSTC listed the products that were being recalled while saying that the majority of its cans, including Copenhagen Fine Cut in a fiberboard can, Copenhagen Long Cut in a fiberboard can and Copenhagen Long Cut Wintergreen in a plastic can, were not affected.

‘USSTC is instructing wholesalers and retailers to segregate the recalled products from their inventories,’ the company said. ‘USSTC’s sales representatives will assist wholesalers and retailers in returning the product.’

Consumers who had bought any of the recalled products were advised not to open them or to use the product. They were advised to contact USSTC at 1-866-201-9136 to return the product for a refund.

