Tax-free conference

Some of the most influential figures from China’s duty free and travel retail sector are due to share their thoughts and experiences at the China’s Century Conference, according to the Tax-Free World Association (TFWA), which is organizing the event in partnership with the Asia Pacific Travel Retail Association.

The conference, scheduled to be held on March 7-9 at the Four Seasons Hotel, Guangzhou, is being hosted by Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport Co.

Representatives of a number of other airports will be attending, including those from Beijing, Shanghai, Chongqing, Hangzhou, Xi’an, Xiamen, Liaoning, Qingdao, Yichang and Zhejiang, along with those from Incheon, Amsterdam and Sydney.

‘There will be speeches from experts on the Chinese retail environment and its consumers, which will explore the key emerging trends and the impact of new technology,’ the press note said.

‘These will include Chinese entrepreneurs, authors and academics such as Helen Wang, author, consultant and founder of The Helen Wang Group, Dr. Edward Tse, founder and CEO of Gao Feng Advisory Company and Alvin Wang Graylin, one of China’s serial entrepreneurs.

‘TFWA will also be shining a spotlight on the burgeoning Chinese cruise market in a session led by Michael Feely, vice president of research company Horizon Consumer Science, and Starboard Cruise Services vice president and general manager Asia, Emily Wong.’

Category: Breaking News