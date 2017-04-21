Activating the cloud

NDC has launched its service “cloud,” myNDC, which will simplify the customer’s interaction with the company.

The company is offering Incident Management tools to its customers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific immediately at launch. This will be followed with a local introduction to China later this year.

MyNDC will simplify IT infrastructure to replace multiple applications that were used to provide customer service. The system enables a seamless customer service agent experience to create tickets, view a customer’s installed base or their service history, allowing the team to focus and prioritize service requests.

NDC’s service team will be able to execute service requests more comprehensively using a knowledge base, and optimize its global resources to deliver optimal levels of service. Customers will even be able to generate their “return materials authorizations” though myNDC.

Category: Breaking News, Technology