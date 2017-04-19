Iran hikes cigarette production

About 45 billion cigarettes were produced in Iran during the past financial year that ended on March 20, 50 percent more than were produced in the previous year, according to a story in The Financial Tribune quoting the head of the Center for Tobacco Planning and Supervision.

“The output met close to 82 percent of domestic demand for cigarettes,” Ali Asghar Ramzi was reported as saying. “Plans are to increase this figure to 90 percent by the end of the current year.”

The Tribune story said the government aimed eventually to ‘call a complete halt to cigarette imports’.

According to the Health Ministry, Iranians smoke about 55 billion cigarettes annually.

Members of the Iranian parliament approved in mid-January new cigarette and tobacco tax rates as part of the sixth five-year development plan (2017-22).

Under the new law, the tax rate on locally-produced tobacco and cigarettes is 10 percent, that on local brands jointly produced by domestic and foreign manufacturers is 20 percent, that on domestically produced cigarettes with foreign brand names is 25 percent, and that on imported products is 40 percent.

Share this: Email

Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Google

Print



Related

Category: Breaking News, Markets