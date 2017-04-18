JT market share solid

Japan Tobacco Inc.’s domestic cigarette sales volume during March, at 8.5 billion, was down by 20.4 percent on that of March 2016, 10.6 billion, according to preliminary figures issued by the company on Friday. The March 2016 figure was increased by 18.9 percent on that of March 2015.

Volume during January-March, at 23.0 billion, was down by 15.3 percent on that of January-March 2016, 27.2 billion. The January-March 2016 volume was increased by 6.7 percent on that of January-March 2015.

JT’s market share stood at 61.7 percent during March, at 61.0 percent during January-March, and at 61.1 percent during January-December 2016.

JT’s domestic cigarette revenue during March, at ¥50.1 billion, was down by 16.4 percent on its March 2016 revenue, ¥60.0 billion, which was increased by 17.9 percent on its revenue of March 2015.

Revenue during January-March, at ¥136.3 billion, was down by 11.5 percent on that of January-March 2016, ¥154.1 billion, which was increased by 6.7 percent on its revenue of January-March 2015.

Category: Breaking News, Markets