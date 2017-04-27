PMI to webcast meeting

Philip Morris International is due to host a live audio webcast of its 2017 annual meeting of shareholders at www.pmi.com/2017annualmeeting from 09.00 Eastern Time on May 3.

During the meeting, Louis C. Camilleri, chairman of the board, will address shareholders and answer questions.

André Calantzopoulos, CEO, will give the business presentation.

The audio webcast, which will be in listen-only mode, may be accessed also on iOS or Android devices by downloading PMI’s free Investor Relations Mobile Application at www.pmi.com/irapp.

An archived copy of the webcast will be available until 17.00 on June 1 at www.pmi.com/2017annualmeeting, where the presentation slides and script also will be available.

Category: Breaking News, Corporate, Financial