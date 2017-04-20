RAI to publish results
Reynolds American Inc. said yesterday that it would publish its first-quarter 2017 financial results before the market opens on May 3.
Convinced of the harm-reduction potential of its Voke device, Kind Consumer is looking for a partner to help scale up the manufacturing process.
Unassuming yet omnipresent, Hail & Cotton continues to punch above its weight.
Stricter rules for tobacco mean new opportunities for tow and special filters.
Even with a tightening regulatory environment, volumes are set to climb in Myanmar.
The Avant Garde vape bar in London attracts customers from around the globe.
Paul Marshall says the industry should work with, rather than against, authorities.
BAT is developing new methods to understand the impact on human tissue of vapor.
A local story has it that Kenya might quit tobacco production by 2025 if certain recommendations are accepted. But then the same recommendations were put forward 16 years ago.
The hugely-wealthy tobacco industry is once again paying pitiful prices to the largely financially-impoverished tobacco farmers of Malawi.
The shortness of the flue-cured tobacco crop in the Indian state of Andhra Pradesh seems to have pushed the average grower price up to a more satisfactory level than that of last season.
Talk of Malawi’s borders being manned to stop the ‘export’ of leaf tobacco seems to undermine claims that this year’s grower prices are going to be better than the miserly prices of last year.
Once again, the tobacco marketing season in Malawi is being held out as one in which farmers will be paid better prices, but since prices last year were down by more than 20 percent, that shouldn’t be difficult.
Tobacco flavors are in the sights of some lawmakers in the US cities of San Francisco and Oakland.
The tobacco industry has run out of UK domestic legal avenues for challenging the government on standardized tobacco packaging.
Do tar- and nicotine-delivery numbers provide useful information for smokers or are they misleading? Well, the Hong Kong government believes they are useful.
The program for the 2017 Global Forum on Nicotine is almost complete and organizers have published the details of the speakers and chairpersons who are due to take part.
British American Tobacco is continuing its quest to establish scientifically whether or not vapor is less risky than is smoke. To date; all the signs are that vapor is far less risky.
The names of the first speakers to have confirmed their participation at the Global Forum on Nicotine 2017 have been made available by the organizers.
In some places, indoor smoking bans do not apply to vaping, and it is important for the success of heated-tobacco products that they are allowed to be on the inside with electronic cigarettes.
A survey finding that electronic cigarettes are the quit aid of choice for US smokers seems to have been met with a lukewarm response from the researchers.
The London Fire Brigade has never attended a fire caused by an electronic cigarette in which a person was killed or injured, but it has some advice for helping to prevent such fires.
A group of health experts has petitioned the High Court of Bombay in an effort to force the Indian government to divest its tobacco interests.
The Royal Australian Navy has been found by a tribunal to have contributed significantly to a young sailor’s having taken up tobacco smoking, which is said to have led to his death.
British American Tobacco is challenging parts of Uganda’s Tobacco Control Act before the country’s Constitutional Court.