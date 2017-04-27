Seed sales up hugely

Flue-cured tobacco production in Zimbabwe is expected to increase during the 2017-18 season with seed sales having registered a 309-percent increase on those of last year, according to a story in The Herald.

Tobacco Industry Marketing Board statistics show that growers have bought 14,575 grams of tobacco seed, up from the 3,565 grams that were bought by farmers during the corresponding period of last year.

The Zimbabwe Commercial Farmers Union president Wonder Chabikwa said the rise in seed sales indicated that there could be an increase in production of the crop next season.

“Farmers are finding it viable to grow tobacco which is a positive indication,” he was quoted as saying.

“However, we should make sure farmers remain motivated to grow the crop.

“It is unfortunate that farmers are experiencing cash challenges this season and spending days at the floors.

“We should not dampen farmers’ spirits,” he said.

There was no indication of why the increase in seed sales had been over 300 percent.

And there was no indication of how such an increase was likely to be reflected in the size of the crop produced.

