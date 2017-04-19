Smoking linked to earnings

High income earners in South Korea smoke less than do those on lower incomes, according to a story in The Korea Herald citing a recent survey.

The results of the survey, which were published on Monday, were said to have shown that South Korea’s smoking trends were starting to mirror those of ‘more advanced countries’ where smoking rates continued to fall.

The survey was conducted by Seoul National University Hospital among 1.59 million people between 2008 and 2014 by professor Kang Young-ho.

The trend of higher smoking rates among lower income earners was said to have been found among male smokers in 236 cities and counties of the 245 examined.

The comparable figures for female smokers were 239 cities and counties out of 245.

By region, the smoking rate among males in the upper 20 percent income bracket was the lowest, at 26.4 percent, in Bundang-gu, Seongnam City, Gyeonggi Province, while it was the highest, at 59.8 percent, in Taebaek City, Gangwon Province.

Jangseong County, South Jeolla Province, with 0.2 percent, had the lowest smoking rate among women in the upper 20 percent income earning range, while Dongducheon City, Gyeonggi Province, with 13 percent, had the highest smoking rate among this group.

Category: Breaking News, Markets, People