TFWA Asia event imminent

The organizers of this year’s TFWA Asia Pacific Exhibition & Conference say that a record number of exhibitors has been confirmed for the 2017 event, which is scheduled to be held at the Marina Bay Sands Expo and Convention Centre in Singapore from May 7 to 11.

This year’s exhibition is said to have attracted several new and exciting names including Nanyang Brothers Tobacco Co. Ltd.

‘A total of 317 brand companies will be exhibiting, 76 of which are new or returning after a short break,’ a TFWA press note reported. ‘These numbers are up from 310 exhibitors at TFWA Asia Pacific Exhibition & Conference last year, an increase of two percent, and up almost nine percent from 285 in 2015. The 10,300 m2 exhibition space at the Marina Bay Sands Expo and Convention Centre has increased five percent from 9,817 m2 in 2016.

“We are delighted that the TFWA Asia Pacific Exhibition & Conference is continuing to go from strength to strength, and our exhibitor numbers suggest we are on track for a very successful week,” said TFWA president Erik Juul-Mortensen.

“These figures also reflect the importance of the Asia Pacific region to our industry and underscore how it is an essential market for all brands in the duty free and travel retail sector.”

Further information about the event is at www.tfwa.com.

Category: Breaking News