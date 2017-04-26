Tobacco seeds zero rated

Azerbaijan has said that the import of tobacco seeds will be exempted from customs duties from the end of May, according to an AzerNews story.

Earlier, tobacco seeds were included in the ‘others’ category under Group 12 imports, which comprised oily seeds and fruits, other seeds, fruits and grains, hay and feed, and medicinal and technical plants.

As such, they were the subject to a three percent customs duty based on their value.

Now, following an announcement by the Azerbaijani cabinet on Monday, tobacco seeds are included in a separate subcategory with a zero rate of customs duty.

Category: Breaking News, Leaf, Tax