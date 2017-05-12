Altria to webcast AGM

The Altria Group is due to host a live audio webcast of its 2017 Annual Meeting of Shareholders from 09.00 Eastern Time on May 18.

Accessing the webcast, which will be in listen-only mode, will require pre-event registration at www.altria.com/webcasts.

An archived copy of the webcast will be available on altria.com or through the Altria Investor App. The free app is available for download at www.altria.com/irapp or through the Apple App Store or Google Play.

Category: Breaking News, Corporate