Another illicit crop busted

The destruction of a $9 million tobacco crop in rural Victoria shows illicit growers they cannot hide from the law, according to an Australian Associated Press story quoting the Australian Taxation Office.

The five-hectare crop was found at a property near Cobram on the New South Wales border in Victoria’s north last week.

The five tonnes of tobacco that would have been harvested from the crop was said to have an estimated street value of $9 million.

The ATO, assisted by Victoria Police, seized also three trucks and a tractor when they raided the property.

The tobacco was ploughed into the ground, making it worthless.

“This seizure further demonstrates that those who participate in illegal activity cannot hide,” ATO deputy commissioner Michael Cranston said on Monday.

It was said by AAP to be the fourth operation of its kind this year and the ninth in Australia since July 2016, with almost $48 million worth of tobacco destroyed in that time.

Last week, this website reported on a story by John Ellicott for The Land, which described how there had been six major leaf tobacco growing busts during the past six months.

